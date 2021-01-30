Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 1,866,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,344,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

