Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Trading Up 5.6%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 1,866,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,344,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

