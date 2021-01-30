Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 30,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.