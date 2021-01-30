Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Up 5.7%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.43. 670,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 693,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Codexis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Codexis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

