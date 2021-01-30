Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $17.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

