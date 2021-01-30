Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.