ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.25 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $382.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,645,820,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,604,779,136 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

