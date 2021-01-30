Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

