Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.87. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.21.

About Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

