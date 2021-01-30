Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

