Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 5.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 2,625,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,703,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

