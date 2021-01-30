Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 2,531.0% in January

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,500 shares, an increase of 2,531.0% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

