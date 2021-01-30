Comparing Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand and Landcadia Holdings II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 1 4 4 0 2.33 Landcadia Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $47.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings II.

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landcadia Holdings II has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Landcadia Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.58 -$4.05 million $1.17 34.96 Landcadia Holdings II N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A

Landcadia Holdings II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Landcadia Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -4.70% 51.19% 6.97% Landcadia Holdings II N/A 1.31% 0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Landcadia Holdings II shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Landcadia Holdings II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. sells its software, content, and services directly through its sales force and indirectly through its domestic and international network of distributors. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Landcadia Holdings II

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

