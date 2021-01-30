Compound (COMP) Trading 54.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $327.20 or 0.00954893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $627.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,827 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

