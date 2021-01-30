Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

COP opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 53.40. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) Company Profile

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

