Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $485.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.38), with a volume of 70714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499 ($6.52).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 499.05.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

