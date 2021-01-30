Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

AVIR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $79.95.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. William Blair started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

