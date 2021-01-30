Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

