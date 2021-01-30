Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $753,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Banner were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 168.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.