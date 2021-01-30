Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.36. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

