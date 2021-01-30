Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,460 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 21.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK opened at $37.16 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.