Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,785 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

