Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 735 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,889,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 447,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

