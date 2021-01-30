Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 124,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Conic Metals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

