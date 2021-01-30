CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $975M – 1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CONMED also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,797.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

