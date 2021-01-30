ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 8.8% Following Earnings Beat

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.53. 156,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 112,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

