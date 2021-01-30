Conning Inc. Has $778,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $541,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,311.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.