Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

