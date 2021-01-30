Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

