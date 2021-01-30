Conning Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

