Conning Inc. Sells 3,946 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

