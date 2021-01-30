Conning Inc. Sells 748,815 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,815 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

