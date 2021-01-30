ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,542,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

