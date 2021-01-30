Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $701,242.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

