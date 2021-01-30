Contrasting Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 29.64 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Remark $5.02 million 61.45 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -5.96

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayro and Remark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.35%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Ayro beats Remark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

