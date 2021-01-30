Contrasting Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, indicating that its stock price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baudax Bio currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 877.44%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio N/A N/A -$32.56 million ($3.48) -0.38 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 156.51 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

