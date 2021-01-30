Contrasting Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Franchise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franchise Group $132.55 million 10.97 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Micro Imaging Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franchise Group.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micro Imaging Technology and Franchise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Franchise Group has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Franchise Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Micro Imaging Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

