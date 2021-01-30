Contrasting The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Vydrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.42 -$12.57 million $1.24 24.35 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vydrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Vydrotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Vydrotech

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

