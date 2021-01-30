Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.75. 590,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 342,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

