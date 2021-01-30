Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.