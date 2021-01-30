Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,264,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Copart by 2,485.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Copart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

