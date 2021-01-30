Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

