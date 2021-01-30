Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSOD opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

