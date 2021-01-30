Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

