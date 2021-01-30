Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 700.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

