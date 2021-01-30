Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

ANTM stock opened at $296.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.65. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

