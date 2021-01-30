Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $452,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

