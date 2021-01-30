Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

