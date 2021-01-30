Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 69,788 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,788 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.