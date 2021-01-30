Cornichon (CORN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065653 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,202.62 or 0.92123576 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,399,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,089 tokens. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

